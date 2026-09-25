Del. Chancery Says Curonix Owns Stimwave Shares

By Hilary Russ ( September 25, 2026, 5:30 PM EDT) -- The medical device company Curonix LLC has won its lawsuit against the founder of Stimwave Technologies Inc., with Delaware's Court of Chancery finding that the plaintiff is the rightful holder of 75,000 shares of the company it purchased in bankruptcy....
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