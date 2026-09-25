Colo. Secretary Of State Withheld Badge Records, Group Says

By Zach Dupont ( September 25, 2026, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A conservative nonprofit organization is demanding records from Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold after her office denied an open records request seeking information on Griswold's badge scans into the secretary's office in 2025, according to the group's complaint filed in state court Thursday....
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