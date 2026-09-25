DC Circ. Backs Bitcoin Fog Crypto Mixer Conviction
By Aislinn Keely ( September 25, 2026, 6:41 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit upheld the conviction of Bitcoin Fog operator Roman Sterlingov in a Friday opinion that found the government adequately tied his conduct to the D.C. venue and introduced sufficiently reliable forensic evidence to link him to the cryptocurrency mixing service....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.