F9 Sues Bed Bath & Beyond's Owner Over Canceled Deal
By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( September 25, 2026, 10:04 PM EDT) -- The owner of Bed Bath & Beyond was sued Friday in Delaware Chancery Court by the owners of Cabinets To Go and Lumber Liquidators, who say the company publicly mischaracterized the collapse of a proposed acquisition and then used confidential due diligence materials to compete against them in the flooring and kitchen markets....
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