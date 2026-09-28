6th Circ. Narrows Scope Of Injunction On Ohio Hemp Law

By Jonathan Capriel ( September 28, 2026, 10:21 PM EDT) -- Ohio officials can enforce much of a state law that reclassified hemp products as marijuana, the Sixth Circuit has ruled, only prohibiting state officials from enforcing on certain companies the parts that put geographical limitations on where cannabis products can be sourced....
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