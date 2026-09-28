CVC Ends Bodycote Pursuit As Veritas' £1.85B Offer Accepted
By Irene Madongo ( September 28, 2026, 1:33 PM BST) -- CVC said Monday that it will not go ahead with its proposed takeover of Bodycote after the thermal-processing company's board backed a rival £1.85 billion ($2.5 billion) offer from Veritas....
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