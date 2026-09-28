Mich. Panel Upholds 55-Year Sentence In Toddler Killing

By Melanie Dorsey ( September 28, 2026, 6:04 PM EDT) -- A man convicted of killing his girlfriend's 2-year-old daughter after subjecting her to weeks of abuse cannot overturn his murder and child abuse convictions or his minimum 55-year prison sentence, a Michigan appeals court ruled, rejecting his challenges to hearsay testimony, juror impartiality and his above-guidelines sentences....
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