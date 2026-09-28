Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Public Defenders Of Ohio Death Penalty Cases To Get Pay Hike

By Parker Quinlan ( September 28, 2026, 6:57 PM EDT) -- The Ohio Supreme Court has announced that public defenders in the state assigned to capital punishment cases will be getting an increase in their hourly rate, in a move that the court said reflects the complexity and cost to defend a client facing the death penalty....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Government Agencies