Fired Black Teacher Tells 4th Circ. To Revive Race Bias Suit

By Hayley Fowler ( September 29, 2026, 5:14 PM EDT) -- A Black teacher is looking to reverse a summary judgment ruling in his racial bias suit favoring the charter school that fired him, telling the Fourth Circuit the school's allegedly conflicting reasons for terminating him support an inference of discrimination....
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