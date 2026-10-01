Vape Co. Eyes Intervention In FDA E-Cigarette Suit

By Jonathan Capriel ( October 1, 2026, 10:25 AM EDT) -- The maker of the flavored e-liquid brand Naked 100 wants to defend the current U.S. tobacco policy allowing vape products to enter the market without full approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, telling a federal court that reversing the rule could push its products off shelves....
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