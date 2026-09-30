Navigating A Key Inflection Point In Biosimilar Sector M&A

By Rachel Turow, Samuel Cammer and Leslie Demers ( September 30, 2026, 3:31 PM EDT) -- A significant uptick has occurred in mergers and acquisitions in the biosimilars sector, with deal value approximating $13 billion in the first nine months of 2026 alone, and mimicking the 15% year-over-year increase since 2025 in the biopharmaceutical sector's average transaction size....
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