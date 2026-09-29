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Co-op Gets Tentative OK For Merger With Plan To Sell Stores

By Joel Poultney ( September 29, 2026, 2:19 PM BST) -- The antitrust watchdog said Tuesday that it provisionally believes that a proposal by the Co-operative Group to sell 15 convenience stores and two funeral homes would allay its competition concerns over the retailer's completed acquisition of a rival....

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