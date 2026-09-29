11th Circ. Won't Pause Sanctions Against Trump In IRS Case
By Jack McLoone ( September 29, 2026, 3:30 PM EDT) -- An Eleventh Circuit panel refused Tuesday to pause a district court's sanctions order barring President Donald Trump and others from citing the agreement he made to settle his $10 billion suit against the Internal Revenue Service while they appeal the order....
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