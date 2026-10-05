Justices Won't Review Christian Worker's COVID Testing Case
By Patrick Hoff ( October 5, 2026, 4:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court opted Monday not to take up a Christian worker's challenge to a split Eighth Circuit panel decision that nixed her lawsuit alleging a Minnesota county violated her religious rights by requiring her to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing....
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