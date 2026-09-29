Key Bank Policymaking Official To Depart Treasury

By Jon Hill ( September 29, 2026, 8:11 PM EDT) -- Luke Pettit, a top U.S. Department of the Treasury official who has helped shepherd the Trump administration's financial services policy agenda will step down next month, becoming the latest federal regulatory official to decamp in advance of the midterm elections. ...
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