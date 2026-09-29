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Oura Cites Market 'Uncertainty' In Delaying Estimated $2B IPO

By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( September 29, 2026, 3:25 PM EDT) -- Fitness-tracking ring maker Oura on Tuesday revealed that it is delaying its planned initial public offering, citing "uncertainty in the IPO market," just a week after the company told U.S. regulators that it hoped to raise $2.1 billion in the public debut....

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