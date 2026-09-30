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Nuveen's £10B Takeover Of Schroders Wins Court Approval

By Tom Fish ( September 30, 2026, 12:19 PM BST) -- Nuveen can proceed with its £9.9 billion ($13.2 billion) takeover of Schroders after the High Court sanctioned the deal, clearing the way for the City investment manager to be taken private....

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