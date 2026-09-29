USPTO Details Best Practices For Subject Matter Declarations

By Adam Lidgett ( September 29, 2026, 6:23 PM EDT) -- Patent applicants submitting declarations explaining why their patents are eligible under Section 101 of the Patent Act should hand in those statements separately from other evidence and also send them in sooner rather than later, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director John Squires recommended on Tuesday....
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