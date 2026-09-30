Mallinckrodt Must Face Painkiller Contract Breach Claims

By P.J. D'Annunzio ( September 30, 2026, 6:44 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge maintained a drugmaker's contract violation claims against a pharmaceutical ingredient company for allegedly failing to provide the materials needed to make two kinds of painkillers, but held that the drugmaker's claims of market monopolization fell short....
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