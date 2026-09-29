DC Circ. Weighs Limits On Boasberg's Contempt Inquiry

By Jared Foretek ( September 29, 2026, 6:23 PM EDT) -- A top Justice Department official told an en banc D.C. Circuit panel that a district judge should refer former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem for contempt over the 2025 deportation flights to El Salvador and move on, saying the judge had no authority to wrap others into his inquiry....
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