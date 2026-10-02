CH Robinson CLO Talks Montgomery, Dallas Verdict Impacts

By Linda Chiem ( October 2, 2026, 4:39 PM EDT) -- Nearly five months after the U.S. Supreme Court delivered its pivotal ruling reshaping freight brokers' liability exposure, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. said lingering uncertainty over protracted litigation and volatile verdicts will upend the U.S. supply chain without some intervention by regulators or Congress....
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