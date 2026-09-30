Crowell & Moring Hires E-Discovery Lead From Littler
By Matt Perez ( September 30, 2026, 4:01 PM EDT) -- Crowell & Moring LLP announced on Wednesday the hiring of a former Littler Mendelson PC shareholder as a Denver-based partner in the firm's litigation and trial group and the head of its e-discovery and information management practice....
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