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Hub Hires: Mintz, Foley Hoag, Barclay Damon

By Chris Villani ( September 30, 2026, 12:11 PM EDT) -- Boston saw several significant moves across its legal landscape as the summer wound down, with Foley Hoag adding an experienced debt finance attorney from Goodwin Procter, a boutique white collar firm snagging a longtime federal prosecutor, and Mintz getting new leadership for the first time in nearly two decades....

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