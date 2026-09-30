SEC Proposes Expanding Private Market Access

By Jessica Corso ( September 30, 2026, 4:05 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday issued proposals targeting funds and fund advisers while promising to grant more Americans access to the private markets, as part of Chairman Paul Atkins' efforts toward what he called "responsible retailization."...
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