Pa. Justices To Weigh If Murder Sentence Rule Is Retroactive
By Matthew Santoni ( September 30, 2026, 2:10 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court will decide whether its March ruling ending mandatory life sentences for second-degree murder should be applied retroactively to prisoners already serving those sentences....
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