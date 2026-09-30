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Utility Hasn't Billed For Almost 10 Years, Conn. Agency Told

By Brian Steele ( September 30, 2026, 8:44 PM EDT) -- A small Connecticut water company has not issued bills to its customers in nearly a decade, violating a prior regulatory order and raising concerns that customers will ultimately owe enormous sums, according to a petition asking the state's energy regulator to investigate....

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