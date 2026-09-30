Utility Hasn't Billed For Almost 10 Years, Conn. Agency Told

By Brian Steele ( September 30, 2026, 8:44 PM EDT) -- A small Connecticut water company has not issued bills to its customers in nearly a decade, violating a prior regulatory order and raising concerns that customers will ultimately owe enormous sums, according to a petition asking the state's energy regulator to investigate....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.