Texas AG Says ABA Stifling Law School Competition

By Spencer Brewer ( September 30, 2026, 3:59 PM EDT) -- The Texas Attorney General announced an investigation into the American Bar Association relating to alleged anticompetitive conduct in the association's accreditation of law schools, claiming Wednesday that the ABA "weaponized its accreditation authority" to push "unconstitutional racial and gender preference requirements."...
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