Fed. Circ. Won't Order Judge To Invalidate Injection Patents
By Elliot Weld ( September 30, 2026, 10:46 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday refused to issue an order for a Utah federal judge to declare patents held by CR Bard Inc. and Bard Peripheral Vascular Inc. invalid at the request of Medical Components Inc....
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