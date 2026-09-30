Colo. County Accused Of Disability Bias In Job Denial

By Zach Dupont ( September 30, 2026, 9:01 PM EDT) -- A 29-year Grand County, Colorado, employee who retired as the county's superintendent for roads and bridges because of a disability has claimed in federal court that the county and its board of commissioners refused to hire him for a different job despite being "imminently qualified," according to his complaint. ...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.