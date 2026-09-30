Blank Rome Seeks Time To Exit LIV Golf's Fla. Office

By Ben Zigterman ( September 30, 2026, 5:54 PM EDT) -- Blank Rome LLP on Wednesday filed a limited objection to LIV Golf's motion to reject its sublease at an office building in West Palm Beach, Florida, saying it didn't receive any advance notice and would like until the end of October to transition to a new office....
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