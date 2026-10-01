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Interview

Exit Interview: SEC's Hester Peirce On Crypto, Clarity And AI

By Jessica Corso ( October 1, 2026, 5:42 PM EDT) -- Outgoing U.S. Securities and Exchange Commissioner Hester Peirce doesn't mind being referred to as "Crypto Mom" for her work championing the industry, but she thinks investors should know: "The government is never your mom."...

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