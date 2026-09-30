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Fed HQ Review Finds Cost-Control Failures, No Crimes

By Jon Hill ( September 30, 2026, 11:50 PM EDT) -- A Federal Reserve watchdog said Wednesday that it has found no potential criminal violations tied to overbudget renovations of the central bank's headquarters, a more than $2 billion overhaul that became a focus of White House attacks on former Fed Chair Jerome Powell....

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