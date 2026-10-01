DOJ Outlines New Corporate Fraud Enforcement Priorities

By Phillip Bantz ( October 1, 2026, 10:48 AM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors "must place great weight" on a new list of factors when considering potential charges in corporate fraud cases, including whether the matters involve government programs, threats to national security or immigration offenses, according to a memo released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Justice....
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