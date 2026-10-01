US Adds Certain Faux Leather To Textiles Free Trade List

By Jack McLoone ( October 1, 2026, 12:58 PM EDT) -- Certain faux leather fabric that is bonded to a pile fabric will be added to the list of textiles that can enter the U.S. duty-free under the Dominican Republic-Central America Free Trade Agreement, the federal government said Thursday....
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