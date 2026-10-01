Ore. Tax Break Denied For Homeowner Living Out Of State

By Sanjay Talwani ( October 1, 2026, 12:59 PM EDT) -- An Oregon homeowner staying in Washington state to care for her 82-year-old brother is ineligible for a property tax deferral because she doesn't live in the Oregon home, a state court ruled, rejecting her plea for a health exemption to the residency requirement....
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