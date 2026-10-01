Tenn. Halts Executions After 2nd Botched Lethal Injection

Law360 (October 1, 2026, 8:49 PM EDT) --
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee suspended the state's executions Thursday and ordered a third-party investigation into the botched execution of death row prisoner Christa Pike, who remained hospitalized after surviving two doses of the sedative pentobarbital.
The failed execution took place Wednesday night after a last-minute legal whiplash.
The Sixth Circuit stayed the execution Wednesday to explore arguments from Pike's legal team that she had ineffective counsel at sentencing, but conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court
overruled the stay.
Officials attempted the lethal injection that evening, but Pike did not stop breathing.
Her condition and prognosis were not immediately clear Thursday, her attorneys said during an online news conference. They called for the governor to spare her from another execution attempt, saying the state went ahead with the execution attempt despite their warnings that she had a blood disorder that could complicate a lethal injection.
"The state of Tennessee has shown us again that they are not capable of carrying out an execution consistent with basic human dignity," said Randy Spivey of the Office of the Post-Conviction Defender. "Last night was not just inefficient, it was cruel, and it was torturous. It was also predictable. Christa's legal team told the state of Tennessee and the courts that her medical conditions would cause her to suffer an agonizing death."
Pike's was the second botched execution in Tennessee this year. In May, officials called off the lethal injection of death row inmate Tony Carruthers after failing to find a vein. The governor's pause will indefinitely delay the execution of Gary Wayne Sutton, who had been set to die in December.
Lee held a news conference Thursday, saying he has called for a "thorough and comprehensive and third-party review and investigation into the protocol."
"That investigation will be thorough, and it's gonna take time, and therefore the last execution scheduled for this year will not take place," he told reporters.
Lee's office did not respond to Law360's questions about the investigation.
Spivey, Pike's attorney, witnessed the botched execution and described it to reporters.
He said that through a window into the execution chamber, he watched a team try and fail for an hour to establish an intravenous line into Pike.
"I counted at least seven needles used in her left arm alone, one of which appeared to be bent when it was pulled from her arm after an unsuccessful attempt," he said. "The state continued its efforts despite the very complications that we had warned about in court months earlier."
He said the team administered two doses of lethal drugs to Pike, but she continued to audibly "breathe and choke and struggle" even after officials closed the curtain. After several minutes, Spivey said he demanded to contact the rest of Pike's legal team to tell them what had happened.
He said he did not receive confirmation that an ambulance was on its way until 8:50 p.m., more than an hour after the first dose was administered, and that he did not know when medical professionals began trying to save her.
Stephen Ferrell of the Federal Defender Services of Eastern Tennessee Inc., another attorney for Pike, said she had presented evidence to a Tennessee Supreme Court-appointed special master that she had a blood disorder that could make venous access difficult and inhumanely prolong the execution. The special master rejected the arguments, he said.
"Christa Pike was very concerned that this execution would go exactly the way it ended up coming out," he said. "She was not seeking to delay her execution. She was seeking to have that execution performed humanely and as quickly and painlessly as possible."
Pike was convicted of murder after she and two friends tortured and killed Colleen Slemmer, a Job Corps
classmate, in 1995. Pike was 18 at the time and was the only one sentenced to death for the killing.
She had previously sought postconviction relief, saying she had ineffective trial counsel that failed to highlight the severe and repeated rapes and sexual abuse she experienced at the hands of several men since she was a toddler.
Prosecutors initially contended that she was a pathological liar who fabricated the sexual abuse. But the state said during a recent evidentiary hearing that it did not dispute her claims that she was abused as a child, according to the Sixth Circuit opinion.
"Pike contends that the state's concession of her history of child sexual abuse and rape 'erodes the foundation' of her state court proceedings," and also taints federal court proceedings since the district court had to give strong deference to the state court's findings of fact, the opinion said.
"To adequately address and resolve the issues now presented to this court and in carefully balancing the equities, we find that a stay of Pike's execution is necessary," U.S. Circuit Judge Jane Stranch wrote in the majority opinion.
Hours later, the U.S. Supreme Court summarily vacated the Sixth Circuit's order.
Justice Sonia Sotomayor dissented, joined by Justices Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson.
Justice Sotomayor wrote that the high court's interference with the Sixth Circuit's decision was unnecessary and premature, adding that capital cases demand extra caution.
"Indeed, this court often states that it is 'a court of review, not of first view,'" she wrote. "Today, the court, as it has too often lately, chooses to overlook that principle precisely when it matters most."
On Thursday, Ferrell, Pike's attorney, said the physical and mental anguish that Pike experienced during the failed execution attempt might never be fully known.
"But that was her biggest fear as the survivor of sexual abuse: that she would be pinned down, prodded, poked, cut, for a prolonged period of time, during which she could be reliving her past trauma," he said.
Pike's failed execution led numerous organizations to renew calls to abolish the death penalty.
The National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers
on Thursday called the death penalty a "moral failure."
"Christa's story lays bare the inhumanity of the death penalty, and of our entire criminal legal system," the group's president, Missy Owen, said in a prepared statement. "Christa was only eighteen at the time of the crime — an emerging adult whose brain had not fully matured. She endured years of sexual assault beginning when she was a toddler. Yet she was sentenced to die."
Following the botched execution Wednesday night, the Tennessee Department of Correction issued a brief statement.
"The Tennessee Department of Correction followed every step of the state's lawful, established execution protocol approved by the attorney general's office," the statement said. "The lethal injection chemical in the protocol has consistently been effective, and the protocol does not allow for additional procedures beyond what was carried out this evening. Christa Pike has been transported to an off-site medical facility."
In response to questions from Law360, the Tennessee Attorney General's Office
responded with a two-sentence statement: "The governor has appropriately called for an investigation. We need to know what happened."
--Editing by Kelly Duncan.
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