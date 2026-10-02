SEC Denied $6M Disgorgement Over College Student's Fraud

By Sydney Price ( October 2, 2026, 5:54 PM EDT) -- An Oklahoma federal judge has ordered a man accused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of defrauding his college classmates' parents and others out of $7.8 million with two investment funds he launched to pay nearly $500,000 in penalties and disgorgement, blocking the agency's request for the defendant to disgorge over $6.3 million....
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