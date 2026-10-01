FBT Gibbons Beats DQ Bid In Suit Over Cigna Payments
By George Woolston ( October 1, 2026, 4:40 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state court judge has rejected a plastic surgery practice's bid to disqualify FBT Gibbons LLP from representing Cigna and a group of employer-sponsored health plans in its suit over the insurer's alleged underpayments, finding the bid appears more of an effort to gain an advantage rather than one to protect the interests of any client....
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