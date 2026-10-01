Judge 'Flummoxed' By Forum Claim In IQVIA's Poaching Suit
By Hayley Fowler ( October 1, 2026, 8:00 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina Business Court judge said Thursday that he was "flummoxed" by clinical research giant IQVIA Holdings Inc.'s argument for not enforcing its own forum selection clause against four top executives who decamped for a competitor....
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