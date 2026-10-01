Colo. Judge Needs More Info In Energy Agency Records Fight
By Zach Dupont ( October 1, 2026, 6:17 PM EDT) -- A Colorado state judge said Thursday that she needs additional briefing before deciding if the deliberative process privilege under the state's open records law shields the Colorado Energy and Carbon Management Commission from providing meeting minutes sought after in a public records request....
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