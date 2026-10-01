SEC Floats Crypto Custody Rule Updates For Funds, Advisers
By Aislinn Keely ( October 1, 2026, 10:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday proposed updates to custody rules that would allow investment advisers and funds to hold clients' crypto with state trust companies or safeguard the assets themselves if they can't find a suitable custodian....
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