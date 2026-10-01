Home Health Co. Seeks Pause Of Colo. Agency's Backout
By Rachel Konieczny ( October 1, 2026, 10:31 PM EDT) -- A Colorado home personal care services company exclusively serving those insured by Medicaid urged a state judge Thursday to pause a Colorado regulatory agency's decision to terminate its provider agreement, contending any transition of clients to other providers should come after an administrative court hearing later this month....
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