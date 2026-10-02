Greenberg Traurig Adds Food, Drug Law Atty In DC

By Emily Johnson ( October 2, 2026, 4:52 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP has added a director from Hyman Phelps & McNamara PC to its Washington, D.C., office, adding an attorney with more than three decades of experience in guiding clients in regulatory, compliance and transactional matters involving the U.S. Food and Drug Administration....
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