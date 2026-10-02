Roberts Wants Less Talk. Supreme Court Attorneys Disagree.

By Katie Buehler ( October 2, 2026, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Near the end of last term, Chief Justice John Roberts voiced his frustration with the U.S. Supreme Court's lengthening oral argument sessions and suggested the justices might tweak their format over the summer. But as the new term begins Monday, the court has yet to announce any changes, and advocates see little need for improvement....
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