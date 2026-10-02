Del. Justices Back Dismissal Of Gemini's Bausch & Lomb Suit

By Jarek Rutz ( October 2, 2026, 4:46 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Supreme Court has upheld the dismissal of Gemini Insurance Co.'s request to block Bausch & Lomb Americas Inc. from pursuing an insurance coverage fight in Louisiana, ruling that Gemini waived its argument that the case should have been transferable to Delaware Superior Court....
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