Ranchers Defend Brand-New Price-Fixing Claims

By Bryan Koenig ( October 2, 2026, 8:26 PM EDT) -- Hundreds of ranchers have urged a Minnesota federal judge not to let JBS, Tyson, National Beef Packing and Cargill duck the weeks-old lawsuits the ranchers filed as individuals after losing class certification in sprawling litigation accusing the meatpackers of fixing prices for sales downstream and paid upstream to ranchers....
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