Starbucks Can't Exit Fight Over Union Trademarks

By Elliot Weld ( October 2, 2026, 6:33 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Friday denied Starbucks Corp.'s bid to escape a lawsuit from a union representing over 12,000 Starbucks workers seeking a declaration the union can continue using Starbucks' logo and name, saying the union had done enough to show an actual controversy exists to be litigated....
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