Medivis Gets Some AR Device Patent Claims Cut In Remand

By Ryan Davis ( October 2, 2026, 7:08 PM EDT) -- After the Federal Circuit faulted the Patent Trial and Appeal Board for upholding a Novarad Corp. patent on augmented reality technology for surgeons, the board found on remand that Medivis Inc. had shown that some patent claims are invalid, but not others....
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