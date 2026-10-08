Changing Strategies To Protect Your Autonomous AI's IP
By Stephen Ball ( October 8, 2026, 4:05 PM EDT) -- An August article in MIT Technology Review examined an awkward fact about a well-advertised drug discovery driven by artificial intelligence.[1] The biotech company Insilico Medicine had publicly credited its generative AI platform with the so-called discovery of a drug candidate. Yet when it came time to patent that discovery, the company listed only humans as inventors; the AI system appears nowhere....
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