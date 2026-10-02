FTC Says Lens.com's Hidden Fees Doubled Contact Costs

By Lauren Berg ( October 2, 2026, 10:14 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission, joined by the attorneys general for Nevada and Utah, on Friday accused contact lens retailer Lens.com Inc. in federal court of deceptive advertising by touting artificially low prices before hitting consumers with bogus fees that often double the price of their contact lenses....
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